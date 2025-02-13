Cleveland-based Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County (ADAMHS); The Centers (Cleveland), an integrated health and wellness services provider; and Cuyahoga County are partnering on a behavioral health crisis receiving center, according to the website cleveland.com.

The project will convert a 3-story building on the partially shuttered St. Vincent medical campus into a new center for short-term behavioral health care. St. Vincent closed its psychiatric emergency room in June 2024.

The new $28 million project, slated to open in 2026, will house urgent care, medication refills, de-escalation, triage, assessment, observation, and treatment services for voluntary and involuntary patients.

