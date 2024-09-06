Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio) is in the design phase for a 65,000-square-foot replacement hospital for Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House, Ohio, according to a news release.

The replacement hospital will expand operating room space and add a progressive care unit and a dedicated trauma room. Enhanced services will include OB/GYN, surgical, endoscopy, orthopedics, and gastroenterology.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 directly behind the existing 74-year-old hospital. The new hospital is expected to open in 2027.