AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) has started construction on a 7-story bed tower addition at AdventHealth Parker Hospital in Parker, Colo., according to a news release.

The expansion will add 159 beds to the Level II trauma hospital, nearly doubling the total patient capacity to 329 beds. The new tower also will house an expanded emergency department (ED), new catheterization and interventional radiology suite, sterile processing department, two 30-bed medical-surgical units, six operating rooms (ORs), and three floors of shelled space for future medical-surgical and intensive care unit (ICU) use.

The project team will include architecture and design partners Boulder Associates (Boulder, Colo.) and SmithGroup (Detroit), DPR Construction (general contractor; Redwood City, Calif.), MGA (structural engineer; Colorado Springs, Colo.), Cator Ruma (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer; Lakewood, Colo.), and SA Miro (Denver; civil engineer).

