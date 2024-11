AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) is planning to build a new hospital in Weaverville, N.C., and according to a news release, a certificate of need (CON) has been approved by the State of North Carolina to add 26 beds to the project, for a total of 93 beds.

The $109-million project, will be situated on more than 30 acres and will be completed in the fall of 2027.

