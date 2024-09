AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) is set to open this fall AdventHealth Riverview Hospital in Riverview, Fla., according to the healthcare provider’s website.

The 4-story, 282,610-square-foot hospital will open with 82 beds and shell space to add 120 more beds.

The project also includes 96,649 square feet of medical offices for specialty care services.

