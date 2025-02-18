Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Expands In Silver Spring, Maryland
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., opened a new 30-bed unit on the eighth floor, according to a news release.
The 20,620-square-foot unit will accommodate patients from the emergency department (ED) and patients undergoing medical or surgical procedures.
The project also includes converting existing units on the seventh floor to create a larger, 34-bed intermediate care unit.
The project team includes architect Wilmot Sanz (Rockville, Md.) and general contractor Hoar Construction (Birmingham, Ala.).
Read more about Adventist HealthCare here.