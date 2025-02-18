Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., opened a new 30-bed unit on the eighth floor, according to a news release.

The 20,620-square-foot unit will accommodate patients from the emergency department (ED) and patients undergoing medical or surgical procedures.

The project also includes converting existing units on the seventh floor to create a larger, 34-bed intermediate care unit.

The project team includes architect Wilmot Sanz (Rockville, Md.) and general contractor Hoar Construction (Birmingham, Ala.).

