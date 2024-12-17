Global multidisciplinary architecture and design firm HKS (Dallas) has announced Heath May will succeed Dan Noble as CEO and chairman, according to a news release.

The leadership change will be effective in January 2026 after a year-long transitional period.

Noble has been with the firm for 42 years, serving as CEO since 2014.

May, currently the global practice director of HKS LINE (Laboratory for Intensive Exploration) research and design studio, brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, and has been instrumental in advancing the firm’s reputation for computational design, research, and innovation.

