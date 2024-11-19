Aspirus Health (Wausau, Wis.) plans to build a new local community hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis., according to the healthcare provider’s website.

The new hospital will house emergency, lab and imaging diagnostic services, medical beds, and a primary care clinic.

The project team will comprise architectural firm HGA (Minneapolis) and civil engineering firm REI (Wausau).

Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

