Integrated design-build firm Beck Group appointed Val Williams as healthcare practice leader in its Denver office, according to a news release.

Williams has more than 25 years of experience as an architect, project manager, and healthcare planner on projects including the Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Multispecialty Clinic (Lone Tree, Colo.), Yuma District Hospital (Yuma, Colo.), and Gothenburg Health (Gothenburg, Neb.).

