Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, N.J., started construction on an expansion of its emergency department (ED), according to a news release.

The project will relocate outpatient services from a 10,000-square-foot space adjacent to the existing ED to make room for the expansion, according to the website northjersey.com.

The addition will grow the ED from 19 to 49 beds, with specialized rooms for mental health, pediatric, and geriatric patients.

The project is estimated to cost $9 million to $10 million and is expected to be completed in 2025.