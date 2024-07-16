Bethany Children’s Health Center is expanding its pediatric rehabilitation campus in Bethany, Okla., with a new four-story outpatient facility, according to a news release.

The 200,000-square-foot building will offer pediatric neurology and physical, speech, occupational, music, and recreational therapy, according to commercialsearch.com.

The building design will feature a colorful, four-story, geometric caterpillar sculpture on the exterior.

The project team includes REES Architects (Woodlands, Texas) and experience design firm Storyland Studios (Lake Elsinore, Calif.).

Manhattan Construction Group (Tulsa, Okla.) broke ground on the project in May, and construction is expected to be completed in 2027.