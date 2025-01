CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.) opened CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont in Belmont, N.C., according to a news release.

The acute care hospital houses 54 inpatient beds, an emergency department (ED), maternity unit, surgical suite, and diagnostic and imaging services. Amenities for patients and staff include a non-denominational chapel and cafeteria with grab-and-go options.

