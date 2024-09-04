Carson Valley Health Hospital is nearing completion of an expansion in Gardnerville, Nev., according to the hospital’s website.

The project includes expanding the emergency department (ED) from five to 12 beds, transitioning all patient rooms to private, adding two inpatient beds, a new cardiac catheterization lab, three larger operating rooms (ORs), and two new procedure rooms.

The entrance for the ED moved to the southeast side of the new building. The expansion will also allow for future growth of the hospital’s oncology and laboratory departments, as well as other support services.

The expansion is scheduled to open in October.