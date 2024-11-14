Centra Health (Lynchburg, Va.) has started construction on Centra Simons Run Medical Campus in Lynchburg, according to a news release.

The campus will consist of two hospitals: Centra Behavioral Health Hospital and Centra Rehabilitation Hospital.

The 72-bed Centra Behavioral Health Hospital will include inpatient and outpatient services for a range of mental health illnesses. Centra Rehabilitation Hospital will house 50 beds, including a 12-bed secured brain injury unit, and feature several multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums designed to support acute rehabilitation care.

Centra partnered with Lifepoint Behavioral Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, divisions of Lifepoint Health (Indianapolis, Ind.) on the two hospitals.

The project team includes developer Capital Growth Medvest (Birmingham, Ala.), general contractor JE Dunn (Nashville), Earl Swensson Associates (architect on the rehabilitation hospital; Nashville), and Stengel Hill Architecture (architect on the behavioral health hospital; Louisville, Ky.).