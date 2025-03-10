The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH; Baton Rouge, La.) unveiled the new Central Louisiana State Hospital in Pineville, La., after completing an expansion and renovation, according to a news release.

The $33 million project includes two new patient care buildings and a utility plant, as well as extensive renovations to three existing buildings.

The hospital provides behavioral health services for up to 116 patients with a focus on rehabilitation. Renovations support hospital operations, including occupational and therapeutic services, medical staff, and a central pharmacy.

Other site improvements include utility infrastructure, site work, parking, plumbing, and landscaping.

