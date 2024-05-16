Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP; Philadelphia) is constructing the Morgan Center for Research and Innovation next to its Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, across the Schuylkill River from its main campus in West Philadelphia.

The 17-story, 350,000-square-foot addition is scheduled to open in 2025.

The new facility will expand the hospital’s laboratory research capacity and include wet and dry labs, according to a news release.

The project team includes Cannon (Pittsburgh, architect), Gilbane Building Company (Cleveland; construction), Pride Enterprises (Norristown, Pa.; construction management and consulting), and McKissack & McKissack (Washington, D.C., construction management services).

A $50 million philanthropic gift from Mitchell L. and Dr. Hillarie L. Morgan is funding the project.