Children’s Medical Center Plano is close to completion on a new 8-story patient tower on its Plano, Texas, campus, according to keranews.org.

The 395,000-square-foot expansion will include 140 inpatient beds and 48 exam rooms, tripling the hospital’s bed count and nearly doubling the size of its existing emergency department (ED). Expanded specialty care programs housed in the new tower include cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and neurology, according to the hospital’s website.

The new tower is expected to open in December 2024.