The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) plans to build a new full-service hospital in Lake Hallie, Wis., according to a news release from the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 144,000-square-foot hospital will house 48 beds, a 12-bed intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED), cancer center, labor and delivery, diagnostics, and critical care units. Services will include radiology, cardiology, medical-surgical, and physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

The $158 million project is expected to open in fall 2027.