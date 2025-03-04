Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) has selected River Valley Architects (Eau Claire, Wis.) to design a new hospital it plans to build in Lake Hallie, Wis., according to a news release.

The 144,000-square-foot hospital will house 48 beds, a comprehensive cancer center, 12-bed intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED), medical-surgical, labor and delivery, critical care, and diagnostic services including lab, radiology, and cardiology.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Read more about this project here.