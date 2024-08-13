Catholic nonprofit health system Christus Health (Irving, Texas) broke ground on a new hospital in Palestine, Texas, that will focus primarily on emergency care, according to a news release.

The $30 million, 20,000-square-foot hospital will house 10 inpatient beds, 15 emergency room beds, and imaging and laboratory services. The new facility will also connect to the existing Christus Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza, which offers services such as cardiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, pain management, primary care, and pulmonology.

The project team includes Jackson Construction (Quitman, Texas) as lead contractor.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

