Christus Health To Renovate Former Medical Center Into New Hospital In Beaumont, Texas
Christus Health (Irving, Texas) plans to renovate the former Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Victory Campus in Beaumont, Texas, into a new hospital, according to a news release.
The new 6-acre hospital will include an updated emergency department (ED), surgical space, and medical offices.
The former medical center closed in February 2024, according to 12newsnow.com.
Read more news about Christus Health here.