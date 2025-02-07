Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) held a ceremony to mark the topping out of its new Neurological Institute in Cleveland, according to a news release.

The final steel beam was placed on the $1.1 billion project, which is on track to open in early 2027. The facility will house 218 inpatient rooms, 120 outpatient rooms, 36 neurological intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and 12 operating rooms (ORs).

Imaging, infusion, and surgical services will be offered. Plans also call for new research labs.

The project team will include Hopkins Architects (design architect; London), Stantec (healthcare planner and architect of record; Cleveland), and Turner Construction (construction manager; New York).

