Community Health Network (Indianapolis) is planning a $335 million, 425,000-square-foot healthcare campus in Westfield, Ind., according to a news release.

The project will include reconstruction of two existing buildings that will house medical offices for multiple clinical services, an ambulatory surgery center, emergency department (ED), imaging, and cardiovascular care. A six-story tower housing 100 patient beds is also planned.

Completion of the medical office building (MOB) is expected in the first quarter of 2025; the surgery center, hospital service building and patient tower are expected to open in mid-2026.