National construction firm Swinerton (Atlanta) appointed Rashad Morton as project executive over its regional healthcare team in Atlanta, according to a news release.

Morton joined the firm in 2017 as a senior project manager in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he held various roles at McCarthy Building Companies (St. Louis) over a 13-year span, during which he was involved in more than 1 million square feet of healthcare-related construction.

Read more news about Swinerton here.