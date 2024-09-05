Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, Ark.) is building an expansion of its Northwest campus in Springdale, Ark., that is expected to be completed in 2026, according to Axios.

The expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital consists of a new 4-story building that will increase inpatient capacity from 25 to 40 beds.

The project also includes a pharmacy and expanded infusion center. In all, the project comprises 72,000 square feet of new construction and 22,900 square feet of renovated space.

