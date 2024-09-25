Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is set to break ground on a $3 billion expansion at the Cooper University Hospital main campus in Camden, according to a news release.

Dubbed “Project Imagine,” the development will add three new patient and clinical towers to the campus, which currently houses 663 patient beds serving both Cooper University Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The first phase of the project will add a 10-story tower with 125 beds, as well as a pedestrian bridge connecting the addition to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, according to constructionreviewonline.com.

Phase one is expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

The project was first announced in September 2022.