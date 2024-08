Architecture firm DLR Group (Omaha, Neb.) appointed Principal Damian Huneycutt as healthcare client leader in the firm’s Charlotte, N.C., office, according to a news release.

In his new role, Huneycutt will oversee healthcare projects and client relations in the Southeast U.S.

He succeeds John M. Beyer, who is retiring in September after a 40-year career in healthcare architecture.

Read more news about DLR Group here.