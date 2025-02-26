Inpatient rehabilitative services provider Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Athens, Ga.) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of Rehabilitation Hospital of Athens in Athens, according to Madison Journal Today.

The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will house a therapy gym, activities of daily living suite, dialysis unit, therapy courtyard, dining room, pharmacy, and dayroom.

The hospital is expected to start seeing patients this spring, providing care for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spina cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions.

