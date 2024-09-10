Environments for Aging, Healthcare Design’s sister publication, has launched a new website at efamagazine.com, featuring new photo galleries with larger images of the latest senior living projects, and improved search and navigation functions.

From the magazine’s new homepage, scroll through the latest posts in news and featured projects, or navigate from the drop-down menu at the top of the site to access articles across 30 different topics and products in eight categories, as well as events, competitions, and more.

Stay current on the latest trends in senior living design, from dining spaces to biophilic interiors, with the “trending” navigation bar and by subscribing to EFA’s weekly e-newsletter here.