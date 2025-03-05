Design and architecture firm ESa (Nashville, Tenn.) has added Emily Karbo as clinical operations/design specialist to its healthcare design practice, according to a news release.

Karbo, a registered nurse, will help elevate the firm’s evidence-based design approach.

She joins the firm from Mayo Clinic, where she contributed to a $5 billion capital investment project in Rochester, Minn., integrating her clinical expertise into the early design phases of new clinical buildings on the Mayo Clinic campus.

