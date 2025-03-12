Freeman Health System (Joplin, Mo.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on Freeman Southeast Kansas Hospital in Frontenac, Kan., according to a news release.

The $168 million hospital will house 50 patient beds, a catheterization lab, and ICU, as well as maternity care, pediatrics, surgery, oncology, and pulmonary care services.

The 170,000-square-foot project will be completed in phases and will also include construction of a 2-story medical office building (MOB) with an ambulatory surgery center on the first floor and medical and physician offices on the second floor.

The project team includes HMN Architects (Overland Park, Kan.) as the designer.