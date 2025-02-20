Gateways Hospital & Mental Health Center Breaks Ground On Youth Psychiatric Center In Los Angeles
Gateways Hospital & Mental Health Center (Los Angeles) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new hospital wing to house a youth psychiatric hospital, according to CBS News.
The 27,000-square-foot Echo Park hospital wing will house 37 adolescent inpatient beds with a focus on at-risk youth with eating disorders, gender identity issues, and trauma.
