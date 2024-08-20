Gonzales Healthcare Systems plans to break ground this month on a surgical wing expansion and a renovation of inpatient rooms at the hospital in Gonzales, Texas, according to The Gonzales Inquirer.

The expansion will add 12,000 square feet, three operating rooms, and a dedicated entrance to the surgical unit. The renovation will add full ensuite bathrooms to all inpatient rooms.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.