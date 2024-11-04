The Ontonagon Health Care Committee (Ontonagon, Mich.), a newly created grassroots task force working to create a new hospital in Ontonagon, is proposing a new critical care facility in Ontonagon, according to the website wzmq19.com.

Working with Ontonagon Township, the committee aims to build a new healthcare facility on the former site of the Maple Manor skilled nursing facility. The project plans include a five-bed emergency department (ED) and a 36-bed assisted living facility.

According to the article, the next step is to acquire a certificate of need (CON) from the state and develop a partnership with an area hospital or healthcare company as well as seek funding, including a designation of “Rural Health Clinic” status.