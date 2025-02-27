Greater Baltimore Medical Center opened the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, a new comprehensive cancer center on its campus in Towson, Md., according to a news release from Hammes (Milwaukee), which provided project management, operational readiness, and transition planning on the project.

The 2-story, 70,000-square-foot center houses a new infusion center, wellness center, specialized oncology pharmacy, and diagnostic imaging center.

