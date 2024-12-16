Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (GRMC; Seguin, Texas) will more than double its medical office building (MOB) space with The Laurel in Seguin, according to seguintoday.com.

The 27,000-square-foot facility will be built adjacent to GRMC’s existing MOB called The Willow, which has 21,000 square feet for specialty practices.

The Laurel building will consist of 14 provider offices and lab and imaging services.

