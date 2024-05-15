HCA Healthcare (Nashville) is building the $231 million HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

The new 90-bed hospital will be built onto the HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency Room, a freestanding emergency department that opened in February 2024, according to a news release.

Services offered at the hospital will include surgery, catheterization, inpatient rehabilitation, and imaging.

The hospital is expected to open in early 2026.