A new $60 million mental health and substance-use crisis center is planned for Palm Beach, Fla., according to the website wrln.org

Healthcare provider Health Care District of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach, Fla.) will be the primary funder, builder, and operator of the facility.

The 60,000-square-foot project will include inpatient and outpatient services for adults and children, including primary care.

