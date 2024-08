Health First Viera Hospital opened a new labor and delivery unit on its campus in Melbourne, Fla., according to a news release.

The new unit on the hospital’s fifth floor includes a nursery, two operating rooms (ORs), and 14 birth suites for labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum care.

The project transitions obstetrics care from Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Fla., which is being replaced by a new hospital and medical campus in Merritt Island, Fla.

