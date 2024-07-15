Healthcare Design announces that four teams are advancing to the final round of its 2024 Breaking Through conceptual design competition.

Now in its fourth installment, the Breaking Through program encourages healthcare design innovation by asking participants to present concepts that solve challenges anticipated in the future delivery of care. The 2024 program is sponsored by Durasein and Mannington Commercial.

Participants were advised to forget the usual project restrictions tied to budget, schedule, codes, etc., to create solutions that imagine what they’d design for healthcare if the rules didn’t apply.

In total, 41 teams submitted initial ideas for review by the jury of industry experts. From there, 13 were selected to move forward to the second round, where ideas were fleshed out in robust, visually rich presentations that covered the challenges their concepts solve and details of that solution.

In June, the jury met to review those semifinalist concepts, choosing four to advance to the final phase. The finalist teams will present their concepts in a keynote session at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (Oct. 5-8, Indianapolis). Audience members will choose the winner, and that team will receive $10,000.

The finalists are:

The Decaf Hospital, submitted by SmithGroup

Invisible, submitted by Gresham Smith

Oasis, submitted by HGA

The Respira Model: From Housing for Health to Health for Housing, submitted by Perkins&Will

The semifinalists of the 2024 Breaking Through conceptual design competition are:

Concepts from all the Finalists and Semifinalists will be on display in HCD’s Breaking Through Gallery at this year’s HCD Conference + Expo.

The finalists and winner will also be featured in HCD’s November/December issue. Find coverage of the 2022 Breaking Through competition here.