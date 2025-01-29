A joint venture of Henry Ford Health (Detroit) and Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.) opened Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital on the campus of Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, Mich., according to a news release.

The 192-bed hospital houses family, group, and individual therapy, a gymnasium, and recreational and social skill-building programs, including art music, and pet-assisted activities.

