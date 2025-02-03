HKS (Dallas) announced nine appointments and promotions in its healthcare practice: (top, from left) Jahnvi Jakkal, Erin Peavey, Meredith Brelo, Michael Mamer, Ramon Cavazos; (bottom, from left) Camilla Moretti, Jason Fleming, Michael Cochran, and Ashley Schmidt. (Headshots: Courtesy of HKS)

Multidiscipline global design and architecture firm HKS (Dallas) announced several appointments and promotions to its healthcare practice across six of its regional offices, according to a news release.

Nine leaders are taking on new roles in the healthcare discipline across the firm’s offices in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.

In Chicago, Janhvi Jakkal, partner and shareholder, takes on the role of health studio practice leader. In the role, she will take an integrated approach to deliver innovative and performance-drive healthcare projects.

In Dallas, Erin Peavey, principal, is an architect and assumes the role of health and well-being design leader; Meredith Brelo, principal, is senior medical planner; Michael Mamer, partner and shareholder, is health studio technical leader; and Ramon Cavazos, principal, is the health studio practice leader.

In Detroit, Camilla Moretti, partner and shareholder, assumes the role of health studio practice leader, and is heavily involved in applied research projects and how they can lead to innovative design.

In Houston, Jason Fleming, principal, takes on the role of office design leader, with expertise in both healthcare and mixed-use projects.

In Richmond, Michael Cochran, principal, assumes the role of office technical leader, focused on improving healthcare design.

In Washington, D.C., Ashley Schmidt, principal, takes on the role of business development director, and as a health strategist works primarily with the Northeast regional health team to strategize, develop, and implement growth plans.

