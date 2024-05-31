Houston Methodist Hospital has opened the Neal Cancer Center at Cypress and an orthopedic injury clinic and multimodal rehab center in Cypress, Texas.

The projects are housed in two new medical office buildings (MOBs) on a campus that will also include a new seven-story, 569,100-square-foot hospital, according to the website communityimpact.com. The hospital is set to be completed in March 2025.

Services at the orthopedic injury clinic and rehab center include physical and operational therapy, certified hand therapy, and pelvic floor therapy. Future service offerings include neurological rehabilitation, biofeedback technology, speech therapy, cardiac rehab, and a golf simulator.

Houston Methodist Hospital’s Cypress campus will house 400 patient beds at full build-out.

