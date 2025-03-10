Huntsville Hospital (Huntsville, Ala.) has started construction on a $150 million expansion of its Madison Street Tower in Huntsville, according to al.com.

The 5-story project will add 154,000 square feet of new clinical space, including a new cardiothoracic intensive care unit (ICU), neuro ICU, three floors of acute medical space, 120 private patient rooms, and a new emergency department (ED) vehicle entrance.

When construction is completed, the hospital will have a total of 931 patient beds; 70 existing rooms are being converted from semi-private to private.

The project team will include Robins & Morton (Birmingham, Ala.) as the general contractor.

