John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital is planning to renovate the maternity center on its campus in Thomasville, Ga., according to the website wctv.com.

The $20 million project will double the size of the current center and house five labor and delivery rooms, a nursery, two operating suites for emergency and C-section births, and bereavement room.

The project team includes architecture and interior design firm Gresham Smith (Nashville, Tenn.).

It is expected to open in 2025.

