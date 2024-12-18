Ka’u Hospital and Rural Health Clinic has started construction on an expansion in Pahala, Hawaii, according to bigislandvideonews.com.

The $9 million project will more than double the number of exam rooms from four to nine and relocate and upgrade the lab. Administrative offices will also be relocated, and wastewater infrastructure will be upgraded as part of the project.

Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months and be completed in mid-2026.