Laredo Medical Center (Laredo, Texas) plans to build a new standalone emergency department (ED) in south Laredo, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

The $11.1 million, 11,000-square-foot project is slated to begin construction this spring and be completed by the spring of 2026.

E4H Architecture (Fort Worth, Texas) is the design firm for the project.

