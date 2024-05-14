Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., opened a four-story expansion that increases its intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, according to the website commercialappeal.com.

The $95 million addition includes 14 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds and 17 ICU beds for cardiovascular patients, increasing the hospital’s inpatient capacity to 290 beds.

The project also added a hybrid lab that is equipped with MRI technology and a cardiac catheterization lab.