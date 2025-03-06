Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN; Allentown, Pa.), part of Jefferson Health System (Wayne, Pa.), is planning a new neighborhood hospital in Hellertown, Pa., according to a news release.

The Hellertown hospital will be LVHN’s fourth neighborhood hospital. The project will consist of a 3-story, 90,000-square-foot building housing the hospital on the first floor and two floors of medical offices.

The hospital will feature 11 emergency department (ED) beds and 10 inpatient beds for patients requiring overnight stays and additional monitoring or testing. The hospital will also house an imaging department and lab.

The upper floors will house family medicine, a sleep center, adult and pediatric rehabilitation, and cardiac rehabilitation.

LVHN expects to open the new hospital in 2026.

