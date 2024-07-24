Global planning, architecture, engineering, and interiors firm Leo A Daly (Omaha, Neb.) has promoted Eduardo Egea to vice president and regional healthcare leader.

Egea previously served as studio managing principal at the firm’s Miami office. In his new role, he will oversee work in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, and Caribbean markets.

Bill Hanser, managing principal at the firm’s West Palm Beach studio, will take over Egea’s role in Miami.

For more on Leo A Daly, go here.